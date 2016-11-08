A wonder:G. Athisayam of Kosavapatti, came to the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday with a garland around his neck to protest over issue of his death certificate.

Collector asks officials to look into the issue and take appropriate action

Wearing a garland around his neck and a banner in his hand, G. Athisayam of Kosavapatti, came to the Collectorate on Monday to protest over the issue of his death certificate.

In a petition submitted to Collector T.G. Vinay at the grievances day meeting here on Monday, A. John Peter Arokia Raj of Kosavapatti in Sanarpatti union stated that he, along with his father, has been residing at Kosavaptti near T. Panjampatti for a long time.

“On October 27, Village Administrative Officer summoned me to his office and enquired about my father. I came to know then that a death certificate had been issued in my father’s name. The revenue officials had also issued a legal heir certificate.

They mentioned that my father died on November 13, 2007 and the legal heir certificate was issued on October 9, 2012,” he said.

He demanded action against the VAO, revenue inspector and tahsildar who were involved in preparing and issuing these certificates without proper verification.

He asked to the Collector to verify revenue and land records to check whether there were any registration of lands or transfer of land pattas with the help of these certificates between 2012 and 2016.

The Collector forwarded the petition to the revenue official to look into the issue and take action.