Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has agreed to consider introducing daytime express train between Rameswaram and Chennai and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has agreed to extend the four-lane from Madurai up to the district headquarters here, said MP A Anwar Raja.

Talking to reporters here, the MP said after he had taken up the issue with the Railway Ministry for improving the rail connectivity to Rameswaram, Mr Prabhu has agreed to introduce daytime express once a week on trial basis and later increase the frequency after studying the patronage pattern. The day train would be of immense use to north Indian pilgrims who reached Chennai in the morning and spend the whole day to catch the evening or night trains to reach Rameswaram, he said.

Sethu Express speed increased

He also pointed out that the Railways had increased the speed of the Sethu Express by nearly two hours and have offered to revise the timing of the Rameswaram Express from February 10.

The Railways, which cited lack of infrastructure facilities for operating more trains to Rameswaram could improve the facilities if the station here was developed as a junction, he said adding this would become possible after the Railways laid the Thoothukudi -Karaikudi line, via Uppur for the purpose of bringing coal to the upcoming Uppur thermal power station from Thoothukudi port.

The MP said he has also urged the Railways to provide a stop at Uchipulli, which had a Naval air station and residential areas and also to operate the Rameswaram – Coimbatore Express on daily basis.

After the Highways decided to stop the four-lane from Madurai at Paramakudi, he had taken up the issue with Mr Nithin Gadkari and the Ministry has now agreed to extend the four-lane up to Mandapam, he said and added that land acquisition has already been completed.

