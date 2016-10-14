Dawn to dusk bandh call given by the BJP in protest against the murder of BJP functionary in Kannur in Kerala on Wednesday forced the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses to operate up to Kaliyakkavilai, bordering Kerala, in Kanniyakumari district.

Similarly, KSRTC buses to various destinations in Tamil Nadu via Kanniyakumari district were suspended from the morning.

Officer goers, daily wagers and construction workers were forced to travel by train. Trains to Thiruvananthauram from Nagercoil via Eraniel, Marthandam and Kuzhithurai witnessed heavy rush.

A top official told The Hindu that TNSTC would operate all the 36 buses towards Thiruvananthapuram from Kaliyakkavilai and back to various destinations in Kanniyakumari district immediately after 6 p.m.

Similarly, the KSRTC operating 33 inter-State services towards Kanniyakumari district will also operate its services from 6 p.m., the official adds.

