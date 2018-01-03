Daswant trial nears completion

more-in

The trial in the case of the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl by 23-year-old techie Daswant is nearing completion at a Mahila Court in Chengalpattu, where proceedings are being held on a daily basis.

As many as 24 witnesses of the 34 cited by the prosecution in the charge sheet have deposed and they have been cross-examined.

On February 5, Daswant allegedly lured the seven-year-old girl, who was playing on the ground floor of his apartment in Madhandapuram while her parents were away.

The prosecution charged that the accused sexually assaulted and murdered her. He was booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping a woman with intention to force sexual intercourse), 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act.

Daswant was arrested by the Mangadu police two days after the incident.

Though he was detained under the Goondas Act, the Madras High Court quashed his detention on technical grounds and a Sessions Court in Chengalpattu granted him bail, which paved the way for his release from prison on September 13.

On December 2, Daswant fled the city after allegedly murdering his mother Sarala in Kundrathur.

After a massive search operation, he was nabbed in Mumbai and brought to the city.

On Tuesday, when Daswant was produced before the court, he gave a petition against the victim’s side. However, the judge did not entertain his petition.

V. Kannadasan, counsel for assisting prosecution, said, “So far, the court has completed the cross-examination of 24 witnesses. The trial is moving in the right direction.”

The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 8.

Meanwhile, Kundrathur police Inspector A. Charles said, “We are preparing the charge sheet and will file it after receiving reports from the Forensics Department.”