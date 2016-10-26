Workers of Tamil Nadu Industrial Explosives Limited staging a protest outside the Collector's office demanding salary on Tuesday.— Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

Workers of TN Explosives Ltd have not been paid salary for the last three months

Nearly 300 employees of Tamil Nadu Industrial Explosives Limited (TEL) took to the road on Tuesday to stage a protest the delay in salary disbursal for three months.

There are a nearly 370 workers and other staff at TEL, which is a government of Tamil Nadu enterprise located near Katpadi.

K.R. Subramanian, district council president of Labour Progressive Front, said workers had not been paid their salaries for July, August and September.

“Production has stopped for the last one month. Workers are engaged only on one shift. The management is citing lack of funds for not disbursing salaries. When we met the chairman, he said there are no funds to run the organisation and asked workers to apply for voluntary retirement from service,” he said.

The workers had met the Finance Secretary and the Labour Minister but to no avail. “All of them said that they can do something only if the government provides funds,” he said. He added that the management said production was stopped as it did not have funds to purchase raw materials.

Last year too, workers were not paid for three months. Following protests and a case in the Madras High Court, the workers received payment for two months, he added.

Noting that TEL was a profit-making enterprise, he said, “Export of explosives should be streamlined. It faced losses due to poor export policy.”

An employee pointed out that many of them were forced to take loans or mortgage jewellery to manage their household expenses. “We are unable to pay school and college fees of our children. How can we pay our bills, including house rent, without salary for three months?” he questioned.

The cash-strapped State government enterprise has not paid the staff salaries for three months