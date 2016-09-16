Encroachments along the surplus courses and on the catchment areas have been left untouched.

The damaged tank bunds will continue to be a threat to road and rail traffic between Perungalathur and Chengalpattu, if this stretch were to receive heavy rain during the north-east monsoon this year. When the Kancheepuram district received heavy rainfall in November and December last year, several lakes, which had not been dredged for several years, along the eastern side of the Grand Southern Trunk Road between Perungalathur and Chengalpattu were filled to the brim.

This resulted in flooding of residential localities along the flood drain channels and the catchment areas of these lakes. Several residential colonies such as the Mahalakshmi Nagar in Nandavaram-Guduvancheri and other colonies close to the channel of Nandivaram Esa lake on the western side of the GST Road were marooned.

The channel carried surplus water to Adhanur lake. From Adhanur lake, the excess water drains into the Adyar river near Perungalathur, said Mariappan, an octogenarian living in Nandivaram.

Encroaching the flood water channels as part of urbanisation resulted in the GST Road remaining under knee-deep water for more than 12 hours on December 3 last year.