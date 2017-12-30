Damage assessment report in 10 days

more-in

The eight-member Central team, deputed to assess the damage caused to various parts of the State by Cyclone Ockhi and the downpour during the Northeast monsoon, met Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat on Friday.

Mr. Palaniswami, on his part, sought ₹9,302 crore for relief and restoration work, reiterating the demand he made to the Prime Minister earlier, sources said, adding that he also sought the declaration of Cyclone Ockhi as a national disaster.

“The team said they would look into the claims made in the memorandum given to them and then submit their report,” said a source.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, a few Ministers, officials of the State Disaster Management Authority and those of a few other departments took part in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, G. Naga Mohan, Director, Ministry of Water Resources, told mediapersons that the Central team would submit its report to the Centre in 10 days.