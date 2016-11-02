The Centre’s communication about the decision also mentioned the “continuous efforts” made by the Chief Minister

In a breather to Tamil Nadu, which has been vehemently opposing the construction of a dam in the Attapadi valley across Siruvani river, the Centre has decided to keep in abeyance the recommendations of Expert Appraisal Committee to grant Standard Terms of Reference for the Kerala government's project.

At a meeting held recently, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change decided to keep the recommendations by Expert Appraisal Committee, “in abeyance, till the references filed in Supreme Court against the Order of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal are settled or get a positive consent for the ensuing project from the government of Tamil Nadu.”

The Centre’s communication about the decision to the Tamil Nadu government, was released to the media by the State government issued on Tuesday.

The release added the Centre’s decision followed the “continuous efforts” taken on this regard by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who has been raising this issue with the Centre ever since reports over the proposal to construction of a dam across Siruvani by Kerala government appeared in the media in 2012.

The release also recalled several letters sent by the Chief Minister to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the passing of a special resolution in the State Legislative Assembly opposing the construction of the dam across Siruvani.