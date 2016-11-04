Up in arms:Members of Tamil Nadu Dalit Rights Protection Movement staging an agitation in front of the Nagercoil Collectorate on Thursday.

It was said that the patta of a burial ground for Dalits was suddenly given to an individual

As many as 120 members of Tamil Nadu Dalit Rights Protection Movement, including 80 women and children, were arrested when they tried to lay siege to the Collectorate here on Thursday, demanding withdrawal of patta given to an individual for a burial ground.

Addressing reporters during the agitation, V. Dinakaran, State president of the movement, alleged that 0.07 hectares of land under survey No. 384/1 was given as burial ground for Dalit families living in Ambedkar Adi Dravidar Colony in Aalur panchayat near Chunkankadai in Kalkulam taluk in 1988, and till 2015 they had been using it.

But all of a sudden, the patta was given to an individual, denying the rights of the Dalits to bury the dead in the ground. Despite several pleas to the district administration, the patta given to the individual had not been cancelled, Mr. Dinakaran alleged.

He led a rally from Duthie School to the Collectorate to hand over the ration cards in protest against the district administration. “If the patta was not cancelled, the movement will not hesitate to launch a State-wide agitation,” Mr. Dinakaran said.

The protesters were prevented from entering the Collectorate by the the heavy posse of police. As adequate number of police vehicles were not brought to take away the arrested, Mr. Dinakaran and a few other leaders sat in front of the Collectorate gate and raised slogans against the government. Later, they were taken away in a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus.