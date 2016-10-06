A Dalit youth, who was in love with a Caste Hindu girl, was allegedly murdered by the latter’s father, who was opposed to their relationship, at Mela Ilanthaikulam near Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

Police said C. Sivagurunathan (30), a resident of Dindigul and belonging to Scheduled Caste, was in love with a Caste Hindu girl from Mela Ilanthaikulam.

The two had met when she was working as a nurse in a primary health centre near Palani. Later, she was transferred to a PHC near Shenkottai. Sivagurunathan, a medical representative, came to Mela Ilanthaikulam on Wednesday to take her along with him to Dindigul. When he went to her house, her father Lakshmana Perumal (55), resisted it.

When Sivagurunathan tried to overpower Perumal , the latter allegedly hacked him to death and surrendered before the Thevarkulam police.

Tiruenveli Superintendent of Police V. Vikraman visited the spot and questioned Perumal.