Dalit former panchayat president hacked to death

A Dalit former panchayat president, S. Murugan, was hacked to death by an unidentified gang on Sivaganga-Madurai Road near Keezha Vadakkur under Silaiman police station limits on Monday afternoon.

The police suspect it to be the third murder in a series over simmering enmity between two groups in Vembathur under Tirupachethi police station limits in Sivaganga district.

The police said the deceased was returning home in Puliyankulam under Silaiman police station limits in Madurai rural police district after attending a court hearing in Sivaganga district.

A history-sheeter, Murugan is an accused in the 2011 murder of one Karuppu in Sivaganga district. The murder was executed in retaliation to the murder of Murugan’s younger brother Muthukrishnan in 2010 by a gang, led by Kumar.

The police said an armed gang, suspected to have come in an SUV, had intercepted him at Keezha Vadakkur. After knocking him down with the vehicle, the gang members chased him for some distance and indiscriminately assaulted him with lethal weapons.

They quickly fled from the spot, leaving Murugan in a pool of blood. Later, he succumbed to the injuries.

The incident occurred around 1.30 p.m.

“We suspect that it was a murder in retaliation. However, the perpetrators were yet to be identified,” Madurai Superintendent of Police Vijayendra Bidari said.

Murugan was living in Puliyankulam in Madurai district. “We have not received any representation from him seeking police protection till date,” the SP said.

Silaiman police are investigating.