The cybre crime wing of the Salem City Police will conduct a cyber crimes awareness camp for the public and the students from September 22 – 24.

The police personnel will explain about the facebook and Whatsapp crimes, online banking fraud, pornography, smart phone offence, crimes based on internet and computers on the occasion and will also receive complaints from the public.

Sanjay Kumar, Commissioner of Police, will inaugurate the camp at the AVS College of Engineering at 11 a.m. on September 22, a press release of the cyber wing of the city police issued here on Tuesday said.

It called upon the public and students to take advantage of the camp to get clear idea on cyber crimes and prefer complaints with the police.