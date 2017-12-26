Cut in guideline value fails to revive fortunes of the realty sector

more-in

The 33% reduction in guideline value for registration of properties, which came into force on June 9, does not appear to have facilitated the revival of the real estate sector in the State. This could be partially due to the increase in the stamp duty.

This trend becomes evident if the number of documents registered during June-November this year is compared with the figure for the corresponding period last year. Apart from the reduction in the guideline value, the registration of unapproved plots, as permitted by the Madras High Court in June this year, has been allowed if the plots in question were registered as house sites prior to October 21, 2016. Yet, only 41,000 more documents were registered between June and November 2017 compared to the previous year: against about 11.31 lakh documents registered between June and November 2016, around 11.72 lakh documents were registered during the same period this year, earning about ₹4,701 crore for the exchequer.

Acknowledging that the impact of both reduction in the guideline value and the nod for registration of unapproved plots has been dismal, a Registration Department official said that had the decision to allow registration of unapproved plots been taken in 2016, the margin of difference would have been even more slender.

A flat buyer buying a 1,000 sq. ft. flat, which is priced at ₹1,000 per sq. ft, will now have to shell out ₹2.68 lakh as registration fee against ₹1 lakh earlier, despite the guideline value of the property coming down by 33%, says an industry player.

Representatives of the real estate industry complain that as part of the guideline value reduction process, the government has taken away more than what it has given by way of concession by increasing the registration fees from 1% to 4% for conveyance (sale), exchange, gift and settlement among non-family members.

The four transactions – conveyance (sale), exchange, gift and settlement among non-family members – account for nearly 90% of the total transactions of the department, the official says.

The application of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to flats or buildings under construction with the full input tax credit has only caused greater confusion, G. Shyam Sundar, an advocate dealing with real estate matters, says. But, the authorities’ explanation is that though the tax is fixed at 18%, the effective rate will be 12%, after taking into account the deduction of land value, which will be one-third of the cost of a flat. A senior executive of a company providing home loans says the “market condition” will have to be improved. In recent years, the State has neither seen any major infrastructure project or inflow of investment in a big way. Hence, employment generation has been very subdued. This is one of the reasons why the sector is not able to pick up.

Asked whether any increase in the floor space index would help revive the sector, the executive replies in the negative and says the government should focus on improving the “market condition.” [The current FSI varies from 1.5 to 2.5]

Some representatives of the real estate sector have also requested the State government to waive the 1% stamp duty and the 1% registration fee on the registration of agreements for construction of buildings in view of the application of the GST.

Making a strong case for a reduction in the registration fees, Mr. Shyam Sundar says the fees in Tamil Nadu is much higher than what it is in many other States. While fixing the FSI, greater weightage should be given to location. Instead of going in for across-the-board FSI, authorities should differentiate between cities and moffusil areas and between one locality and another within a city. There are also anomalies in guideline values with the ‘market rate’ in some areas higher than the guideline value and vice versa. A rational study has to be made before determining the values, suggests S. Ramaprabhu, secretary, southern centre of the Builders’ Association of India (BAI).

Meanwhile, the State-level Valuation Committee, at its last meeting held a couple of weeks ago, shot down a proposal to revise the guideline value, which was last done in April 2012. Another official in the Registration Department said that what was done in June this year was an across-the-board reduction unlike the exercise that is ordinarily done prior to revision of guideline values.