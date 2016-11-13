Police personnel roped in by a few banks for regulating crowd

A large turnout of customers were seen in front of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) units of various bank branches in the town on Saturday. Apart from the security personnel of the banks, police personnel were also roped in by a few banks for regulating the queue at the ATMs. The ATM of one of the nationalised banks went dry within a few hours, causing anxiety to customers behind as they had been waiting for hours. They attempted to picket the bank branch, forcing the authorities to close the branch doors. Police personnel rushed to the spot and pacified the customers.