Immersion of idols during Vinayaka Chathruthi celebrations will be restricted to five spots in the district against the conventional seven places due to non-availability of adequate water in two water bodies.

Spots

The five spots selected were: Samalapuram irrigation tank under Palladam taluk and four other localities in Amaravathi Nagar at Kadathur, Komaralingam, Aathupalam and near Eswaran Koil at Dharapuram.

Collector S. Jayandhi, in a statement, had clarified that the idols made of ‘raw clay’ (not baked) and other eco friendly materials like tapioca starch would alone be allowed to immerse in water bodies.

Idols with chemical paints should not be used and it should be immersed only at notified places, she said.