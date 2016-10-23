Prof. S. Subbiah, Vice Chancellor, Alagappa University, and other delegates of the International Conference on Tamil Culture taking a look at the objects used by Tamils on display in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district.

“Oneness of thoughts, words and deeds go to the making of a great culture and culture is the soul of any civilization,” Prof S. Subbiah, Vice Chancellor, Alagappa University said.

Addressing the inaugural session of the international conference on ‘Tamil Culture – A Multi dimensional Perspective,’ organised by the University’s Centre for Tamil Culture here on Saturday, he said the name and fame of a nation rested on the protection of its own culture and tradition.

“Indian culture has always been praised for its inherent strength all over the world,” he said adding the times of yore and Tamil culture which was part of this tradition has unique features and it had withstood all onslaughts from various other cultures.

“The objective of education is to transfer our culture and tradition from one generation to another and educational institutions should work towards this objective,” he said. The Centre for Tamil Culture, initiated with this noble idea had taken efforts to establish a museum in this regard, he added.

Prof. Mugilai Rajapandiyan, Registrar, Central Institute of Classical Tamil, Chennai, in his special address said Tamil poet Avvaiyar’s saying “what is already learnt is a handful only but what is yet to be learnt is as vast as the world” adorned the main entrance of an American University.

He said saint poet Tiruvalluvar’s Tirukural is hailed as an international classic, because of its advocacy of a broad perspective and a world-view. The greatness of Tamil culture is known throughout the world, he added.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Gandhigram Rural Institute Prof. SM Ramasamy said the scientific ideas and thoughts found in ancient Tamil literature reflected the genius of the Tamil race.

Prof. J. P. Prasanth Moro from France said some of the educational institutions in France were offering Tamil studies and provided facilities for Tamil research.

Prof. M. Krishnan from Malaya University, Kuala Lumpur in his address, explained how the Tamils in Malaysia were able to protect the Tamil culture for nearly 200 years from the impact of Chinese, Malay and European cultures. Dr.ShanthiKesavan, Head, Department of Hindu Civilization, Eastern University, Sri Lanka, Dr. A. ArivuNambi, Pondicherry University and Dr. Aranga Paari, Annamalai University, Dr. K. Manimekalai, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Alagappa University also offered their felicitations at this function.