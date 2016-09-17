Church of South India (CSI) is set to showcase its first-ever ‘Dalit Kalaivizha’ (cultural festival) through Coimbatore Diocese in Erode on September 18.

The cultural festival envisaging depiction of impressive cultural facets of Pallar, Parayar and other Dalit sub-sects to infuse in the community members a sense of appreciation of their heritage has been conceptualised as a harbinger for conduct of similar events by other dioceses, Rev. Charles, Deputy Director - Communications, CSI, Coimbatore Diocese, told media persons.

Display

The cultural richness of Scheduled Tribes communities including Paniya, Irular, Toda and Kurumba, who also figure among oppressed sections, in the area under jurisdiction of CSI-Coimbatore Diocese extending from Ooty to Dharmapuri would also be on display, Rev. Charles said.

The Coimbatore Diocese took the lead to conduct the unique event once the Synod’s approval came through, he said.

It was only fitting as most of the CSI members in Coimbatore Diocese were Dalits. The festival was common for Dalits of all religions, he said.

The festival will start off with a cultural rally along Brough Road.

A special address will be delivered by the leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Thol. Thirumavalavan with the Bishop of Coimbatore Diocese Rt. Rev. Timothy Ravindar presiding over.