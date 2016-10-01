COIMBATORE: A few persons hurled crude explosives near a mosque in Mettur, Podanur, in south Coimbatore in the early hours of Friday.

The Podanur Police said bottles containing explosives fell on the road leading to the mosque on the Mettur New Street and on two houses near it. The police reported no structural damage or injury to people living there. The incident was believed to have occurred around 1.30 a.m. S. Riyaz, who lives close to the Hayathudeen Sunna Jamath mosque said that his mother Mumtaz had heard the sound of falling bottles but did not venture out fearing safety.

The residents learnt of the incident when they were going to the mosque for the early morning prayer.

The Jamath Secretary A. Safurudeen said that people there noticed broken bottles, burnt wicks while walking towards the mosque around 4.45 a.m. Those proceeding to prayer informed him and after a while they alerted the Podanur Police.

Police say there are no clues about the accused as there were no CCTV cameras in the area