Tamil Nadu has four breeds suited to the climate that have retained their purity over time

Cross breeds may not really be superior, at least among goat species. The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) says the experience with four native goat types points to the need to maintain genetic integrity.

“We experimented with cross breeding of Kanni goats with Boer breed of South Africa at our farm in Kattupakkam, but the results were not promising. The cross-breed is susceptible to diseases. The meat is also not popular,” said a senior TANUVAS scientist.

Pure breeds have evolved in Tamil Nadu based on agro-climatic conditions. Milch cows subjected to cross-breeding lost their original character, but four goat breeds in the State have retained their unique traits.

In fact, TANUVAS and the Animal Husbandry Department have advised farmers to drop cross-breeding since exotic breeds lead to genetic dilution and uniqueness of the specific breeds.

Besides Kanni, distributed across Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli districts, Tamil Nadu has Kodi Aadu in the southeastern coastal areas, Salem black reared by the nomadic tribes of Salem and Dharmapuri districts, and Molai Aadu, predominantly distributed in Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Sathyamangalam, Perundurai taluks of Erode district and also in Namakkal, Salem and Karur districts. All are primarily reared for meat.

“Exotic breeds generally show poor adaptability and require major alterations in management and feeding systems,” a TANUVAS scientist said, adding a caveat that the possibility of utilising some genes in suitable cross-breeding programmes should not be ruled out.

Why do exotic goat breeds fail to thrive? The senior scientist said microbes in the gut of the local breeds responsible for fermentation and digestion depend on rainfall, irrigation pattern and other physical, ecological and social factors.

“An exotic breed suffers as it may not be able to adapt to local conditions. Moreover the character and production of cross-bred animals cannot be fixed. The first generation may manifest some standard characters that could not be expected in the next generation. Even the yield may go down in subsequent generations,” he said.

Efforts are, however, on to upgrade the local nondescript goats using improved breeds in their locality. “We are doing it with goats from Thalassery in Kerala. But at no point should cross-breeding of goats be resorted to,” scientists said, pointing out that strict measures had saved the natives over hundreds of years.