BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday charged the State government with neglecting the welfare of the farmers by not accepting the Central government-sponsored crop insurance scheme.

Addressing the media here, Ms. Soundararajan stated that the BJP was all for protecting the interests of the Tamil Nadu farmers.

The Centre had taken the right stand in positively intervening in the proposed Siruvani dam issue, coal bed methane project that were vital to the farmers’ welfare.

With the State failing to implement the new crop insurance scheme, farmers were not getting the real benefits of crop insurance.

This had a direct bearing on the difficulties of delta farmers and now there have been deaths of grief-stricken farmers due to crop failure, she charged.

The BJP leader acknowledged that small traders, merchants, farmers and public were facing trouble due to demonetisation.

She urged the public to remain calm for the time being and see the benefits accruing to them due to the stringent efforts being taken by the Narendra Modi government against black money.

Tamilisai says had State government implemented it farmers would have gained real benefits