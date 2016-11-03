FUTILE SEARCH:Forest and Fire and Rescue Services personnel camping on the bank of Shanmuganadhi near Palani on Wednesday to catch a crocodile.

People taking bath in Shanmuganadhi in Palani were shocked to see a crocodile on the water surface on Wednesday.

Acting on information, officials from the Forest and Fire and Rescue Services departments arrived and camped at the river bank in search of the reptile.

But even after searching for five hours, they could not locate it till evening.

Bathing banned

As a preventive measure, forest officials have banned people from taking bath in the river along Sri Periya Avudaiyar Temple.

Police personnel have been posted near the river to prevent pilgrims from taking bath.

People living on the other side of the river have also been alerted about the presence of the crocodile.