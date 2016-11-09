‘Investment situation still looks DULL’

With seven months of the financial year 2016-17 getting over, lending institutions and businesses are looking at the half-yearly progress.

At the State-level, credit off-take by agriculture and micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) is said to be better though it is slow on the retail front.

In Coimbatore district, total loans disbursed to MSMEs between April and June this year was 11 per cent higher than the total loan taken by MSMEs as on March 31, 2016. The target for loans to be disbursed to MSMEs in the first quarter of the financial year was Rs. 1,558 crore and the actual amount disbursed was Rs. 1,589 crore. There is a good off-take of loans by MSMEs in the district, says District Lead Bank Manager A. Kanagaraj. Bank branches have submitted information for loans disbursed to MSMEs till the end of September this year and it is also expected to be higher.

Vanitha Mohan, president of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, says the investment situation still looks dull in the district. Not many are talking of expansion or new ventures. The power shortage problem had hit several micro units and many of these entrepreneurs were yet to recover. Another major problem faced by the industries here was availability of committed labour.

In fact, the chamber has invited representatives of 19 chambers of commerce from different parts of the State for a meeting in Coimbatore on November 19. The aim is to see what industries can do and how they can work with the government to make the State an attractive destination again for the manufacturing sector and other businesses. “We have all the ingredients to make it a happening State for industries. If we start working together, we will be able to make things better,” she says.

Reporting by

M. Soundariya Preetha