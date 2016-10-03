Dangerous drive:The car that turned upside down at Jegaveerapandiapuram in Thoothukudi district on Sunday morning. Four people were killed in the accident.

Four devotees, including a woman and a 16-year-old boy, were killed in an accident near Thoothukudi early on Sunday morning.

Police said a group of 12 devotees from Chennimalai in Erode district were going to Tiruchendur in a multi-purpose vehicle to offer prayers at the Lord Subramania Swamy temple. The accident occurred as the vehicle hit a crater on the middle of the 4-lane national highway near Jegaveerapandiapuram under Eppothumventraan police station limits around 5.30 a.m. The tyre burst in the impact and the driver who lost control of the vehicle rammed into the concrete median killing A. Srinivasan (44) and A. Ganesan (62) on the spot.

Though the injured were rushed to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, Ganesan's wife Shanmugavalli (57) and 16-year-old Vasikaran succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

The condition of other injured devotees is said to be stable.

Police have blamed the National Highways Authority of India for not bothering about the safety of the passengers travelling on the four-lane though toll is collected.

“After water flowing from a broken drinking water pipeline caused the crater on the highway, this particular spot has witnessed good number of accidents including four mishaps in the last two weeks alone. Though we’ve alerted the NHAI officials about this danger, no action has been taken to fill-up the crater,” said a police officer.

Eppothumventraan police have registered a case.