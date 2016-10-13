Work to fix cracks on one of the stone beams of Rajagopuram of Sri Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai has been completed, says the temple administration. In a release here on Wednesday the temple administration said that main crack found on the stone-made roof beam and other cracks found elsewhere were ‘stitched’ using stainless steel anchor assemblies by experts from Cintec International, a company that has expertise in fixing such cracks. The repairs were carried out as advised by Arun Manon of IIT-M .

