THE RIGHT WAY:A demonstration of safe handling of crackers in progress in Pudukottai on Monday.

A demonstration on safe handling of crackers was conducted under the auspices of Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Samooga Peravai here at Kalaimagal Middle School at Machuvadi near here on Monday.

P. Sathykeerthi, Station Officer, Fire Service and Rescues, gave a demonstration on “do’s and don’ts” while bursting crackers. He advised the students not to panic during any eventuality. “You should roll on the floor in case your clothes catches fire,” he said. Use of a long agarbathi to light cracker would help prevent accident, he said.

A. Subbiah, president of the Peravai, advised the students not to wear nylon or silk clothes while bursting crackers.

R. Kausalya, Principal, and K. Mohanraj, president of Association for Prevention of Road Accidents, also spoke.