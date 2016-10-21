A ball of fire rose several feet high as crackers exploded at the fireworks shop in Sivakasi on Thursday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Shop was located too close to a scan centre leading to heavy casualties

It was the close proximity of the cracker shop with huge quantity of fireworks to the scan centre that led to the death of eight persons here on Thursday.

District Collector A. Sivagnanam said the exit of the shop led to the entrance of Devaki Scan Centre.

“When the fire spread from the truck to the shop within seconds it reached the other side close to the entrance of the scan centre, preventing people from coming out of it,” the Collector said.

The crackers had chemicals like potassium nitrate, barium nitrate and sulphur that released highly-thick smoke, said Sivakasi Station Fire Officer, K. Murugan.

“It was the smoke that choked the people within few minutes. The chemicals they inhaled led to breathlessness and they fell unconscious one after another,” he added.

The Collector said the cracker shop had a licence. However, he said it had to investigated whether a scan centre could be allowed close to a cracker shop.

State Ministers R. B. Udhayakumar (Revenue) and K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji visited the Government hospital here and consoled the family members of the victims.

Ministers hand over a cheque of Rs. 2 lakh each to eight families