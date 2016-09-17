The Pattali Makkal Katchi on Thursday said it was willing to overlook its opposition to the Goondas Act if the State government decides to invoke it to tackle violence against women. In a statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss advocated strict punishment for stalkers.

With Wednesday’s stabbing of a woman in Coimbatore district, six women had been murdered in Tamil Nadu in the last two months in “one-sided love”.

“Our party has always opposed the Goondas Act, but we are willing to support it in cases where it is used to tackle violence against women,” he concluded.