Communist Party of India (Marxist) has sought the intervention of District Collector A. Sivagnanam, for taking up the repair work of the damaged main drinking water pipeline in Virudhunagar town that has affected drinking water supply in several wards for the past 20 days.

In a petition submitted to the Collector, party town secretary L. Murugan said that drinking water was supplied in Virudhunagar town only once in five to ten days.

However, the main pipeline was damaged while taking up the construction of road over bridge at Ramamoorthy Road some 20 days back.

Even as people of several villages were suffering without drinking water and were forced to buy water for Rs. 10 a pot, the Municipal Commissioner and Engineer, have not taken any steps to repair the damage, despite the villagers forwarding representations to them many times, the petition said.

Stating that the maintenance of deep borewell and mini power pumps had not been taken up after July, he said people were put to untold hardship without the borewells and mini power pumps.

The petitioner urged the Collector to take up the repair works on a war footing.

