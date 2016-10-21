The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will hold its State conference in Tirunelveli on November 12, according to its State secretary G. Ramakrishnan.

Briefing journalists here on Wednesday, he said party general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, and senior leaders including Brinda Karat would participate in the conference.

The party was against the common entrance test for medical students and also opposed to the centre’s move to replace the Medical Council of India with a National Medical Commission.

The Centre should reconsider its decisions on these issues, he said.