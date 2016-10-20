The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will holds its State conference at Tirunelveli on November 12, according to its State secretary G. Ramakrishnan.

Briefing journalists here on Wednesday, he said party general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, and senior leaders including Brinda Karat would participate in the conference. During December last, the CPI (M)’s national level conference was held at Kolkata.

The party was against the common entrance test for students to pursue medicine and also opposed to the centre’s move to replace the Medical Council of India with a National Medical Commission. The centre should reconsider its decisions on these issues, he said.

Referring to the foundation laid for commissioning of third and fourth unit at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, he said the centre should desist from progressing further at this nuclear power plant.

Cauvery row

On the Cauvery water row, he alleged that the centre was acting in a biased manner favouring Karnataka on political grounds. Besides, he said fair price shops in Tamil Nadu did not have adequate stocks of essential commodities.