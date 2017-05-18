Tamil Nadu

CPI(M) demands 150 days of work under rural job scheme

Fighting for workers: CPI(M) cadre stage demonstration in Vanapuram on Wednesday.  

Says drought has left workers jobless in farm sector

CPI (M) staged a demonstration here on Wednesday demanding officials to give 150 days of work this year to people under the rural job scheme.

R. Annamalai, Thandarampattu taluk secretary of the party, led the protest held in Vanapuram.

‘Enrol new beneficiaries’

Drought had left the workers jobless in the agricultural sector, and, therefore, number of working days under the job scheme should be increased. M. Sivakumar, district secretary of the CPI(M), said enrolment of new beneficiaries under social security pension schemes such as old age pension and widow pension have been stopped in Thandarampattu taluk.

The government should resume enrolling new beneficiaries, he said.

