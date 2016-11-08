Forty-two cadres of Communist Party of India (Marxist) were taken into custody for staging a sit-in protest on Monday , demanding desilting and dredging of irrigation and drainage channels in Papanasam area.

Led by the Papanasam union secretary Khader Hussain, the cadres stormed the Taluk Office at Papanasam near here and launched the stir. They demanded irrigation channels in Papanasam, Pandaravadai and Ayyampettai areas be desilted immediately to facilitate irrigation of over 10,000 acres, blacktopping the Pandaravadai-Maniyamangalam road stretch, survey and provision of proper records for the graveyard path for those residing in Periyar Nagar area and clearance of garbage in several areas.