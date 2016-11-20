Local leaders and cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) mostly boycotted the election held to the Thanjavur constituency on Saturday.

Neither did the CPI (M) field a candidate in the election nor did it support anyone in the elections.

A few days ago, the Thanjavur unit of the party discussed, among other things, the strategy to be adopted by the party members where in the party’s official “no contest, no support” stand was explained to all members.

Asked about the developments of the day, CPI (M) leader and district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam Samy Natarajan said there was little possibility that the active party members or local leaders could have voted in Saturday’s elections. But their family members could have exercised their franchise, he added.