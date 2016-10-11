CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan felt that the AIADMK was a major political party and was capable of deciding whether the state needed an interim-Chief Minister or a Chief Minister in-charge.

“They do not need our advice on the issue,” he said when asked whether an interim arrangement was required as Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was expected to stay in the hospital more days.

When his attention was drawn to the demand for an interim Chief Minister from many political parties since the government was not functioning well, Mr Mutharasan said there was no concrete evidence to suggest the the administration had come to a standstill. “There are speculations and the government is functioning as it used to function,” he said.