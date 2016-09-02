Led by senior party leaders, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has launched an intensive campaign to educate people and mobilise voices for certain electoral reforms including proportional representation based on votes share and state funding of elections.

“We needed various electoral reforms as there has been an exponential increase in the use of money power. Massive amounts were spent on advertisements by many parties and even private planes were used by many candidates all showing that there is an uneven playing field exist in the election campaigns. This should change”, CPI (M) state secretary and Politburo member G. Ramakrishnan told The Hindu .

According to him, the State funding should be made so that such disparities in utilisation of funds will cease to exist. On the topic of proportional representation, CPI (M) Central Committee member U. Vasuki said that a basic change in the electoral system by introducing ‘proportional representation with a partial list system’ means allocation of at least a certain amount of seats in Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and local civic bodies based on the proportion of votes parties get in the elections rather than by fielding individual candidates.