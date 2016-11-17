CONDEMNING CENTRE’S POLICY:CPI(M) cadres, along with former MLA K. Balabharathi, staging a demonstration in Dindigul on Wednesday in protest against demonetisation of high-value currency notes.— PHOTO: G. Karthikeyan

Say life of ordinary people and salaried class has come to a grinding halt

Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres staged a demonstration here on Wednesday in protest against demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

On the pretext of abolishing black money, the Union Government, headed by Narendra Modi, banned circulation of the high-value notes, putting the people of the country to untold hardships. The life of ordinary people and salaried class had come to a grinding halt, they said.

People were unable to withdraw their own money from banks. Bank officials claimed that there was no money in the chest. The protesters asked how could the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders term the hardships faced by the weaker sections of society “a sacrifice for nation building”. Speaking at the demonstration, former MLA Balabharathi, district secretary Pandi and others said if the BJP-led government was really interested in abolishing black money and bringing the guilty to book, what was the necessity to discontinue the currency notes. Income Tax officials should be entrusted with the task of conducting raids on those having huge amounts of unaccounted money.

Instead of doing this, the Modi government had discontinued the currencies, jeopardising the life of the common man, she said, and urged the people to think of the evil designs of the Centre. She also came down heavily on the district police for not granting permission for the party functionaries to stage the demonstration and harassing them during the protest. The party cadres would come to the streets in protest against such actions of the police, she said.