There is every reason to fear that the ruling AIADMK could slay democratic norms to achieve its devious ends in the coming local body elections, Communist Party of India national executive member C. Mahendran said here on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, he said that usually the poll authorities would give adequate time for the parties to prepare for the poll process. But in the current local body elections, the State Election Commission had hardly gave any time for the parties to chalk out their plans.

But the AIADMK immediately released its list of contestants, ensured that their contestants filed their nominations at once and launched campaign in right earnest.