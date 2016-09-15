“We can only hope that a situation does not come to pass where recourse to provisions of the Constitution becomes necessary to make funds available for the functioning of the judiciary,” a Full Bench of the Madras High Court said on Wednesday. The reference was to the unhappiness of the courts over allocation of funds to the judiciary from the State government.

A full bench comprising Chief Justice S.K. Kaul, Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, and Justice R. Mahadevan made the observation while expressing its “deep regret” on the fact that a judicial training programme scheduled for second-half of October 2016 has been cancelled on account of lack of funds with the Judicial Academy.

When the Bench sought the assistance of the Additional Solicitor-General of India (ASG) as to how the functioning of court would take place if funds did not flow from the State government, the ASG said: “If the situation so arises, administrative directions can be issued by the Centre with the powers conferred under Article 256 of the Constitution.”

Article 256 mandates the State governments to ensure compliance with the laws made by Parliament and any existing laws which apply in that State. It confers power to the Union government to give directions to a State, when it fails such compliance.

The Bench made the observations while hearing three PILs on Wednesday. The first plea was moved by G. Krishnamoorthy in January 2001 seeking direction to provide alternative procedure for payment of court fee labels.

Second petition was filed in March 2002 by elephant G. Rajendran seeking direction to provide sufficient consolidated funds to judiciary every year, so as to insulate the high court from relying on the State governments for any financial sanctions. The third petition was filed by G.M. Mani Associates wanted the court to direct the authorities to provide necessary staff, funds, and infrastructure for the judiciary to ensure speedy justice. The court noted that in the 14 years of pendency of the petitions, the problem of finances for the judicial infrastructure and running of the courts has still not been solved.

While so, the Government Pleader submitted on behalf of the State government that the proposals for fund allocation were being processed on an urgent basis.

It was only on this submission the Bench said: “We can only hope that a situation does not come to pass where recourse to provisions of the Constitution becomes necessary to make funds available for the functioning of the judiciary.”

The ASG stressed that a better co-ordination between the law officers of the Centre and State government was necessary for finding a solution to the problemspecifically in the context of the Centre allocation having lapsed for two financial years (2014-15 and 2015-2016), on account of the failure of the State government to utilise the funds.

Holding that such issues can be discussed with the law officers concerned, the Bench posted the pleas to November 10 for hearing.