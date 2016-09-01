The Madras High Court has relaxed the earlier condition imposed by the court asking the trial court in Tirupur dealing with the Dalit youth Shankar murder case to hold the trial on a day-to-day basis.

Instead, a fresh direction was given to Principal District and Sessions Court, which is the trial court here, to just “hold the trial expeditiously bearing in mind the right of the accused to have a fair trial” instead of on a day-to-day basis.

This directive came on a petition moved by Pandi Durai, the accused no: 3 in the Shankar murder case.

Relaxation

“Although the petitioner’s main request for shifting the case altogether to ‘any other sessions court’ citing that examination of the witnesses has been going on at a fast pace without giving adequate opportunity for the accused to cross examine the witnesses been rejected, the court has agreed to ease the conditions on holding trial on a day-to-day basis,” said U. Sankaranarayanan, Special Public Prosecutor appointed by the Government in the Shankar murder case trial. The High Court, in the directive, said: “If any application is filed by the accused to recall the witnesses who have not been cross-examined by them, the trial court may consider the same in proper perspective so that the accused may not feel that they have been denied justice”. Mr. Sankaranarayanan, Special Prosecutor, has examined 65 of the 121 witnesses listed in the case over two months.