Remand of 3 Lankan fishermen extended

The local judicial magistrate court has extended till November 18, the judicial remand of three Sri Lankan Tamil fishermen, who were arrested on October 22, after they were found in Indian waters, off Arichalmunai in Dhanushkodi.

They were produced before the court here on Saturday and Inba Karthik, Judicial Magistrate I, who is in-charge of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, extended their remand, after which they were lodged in the district jail here, police said.

The marine police of the Coastal Security Group (CSG) had arrested the fishermen – R. Arulnesan, his brother Devanesan alias Thambu (27) from Kallikulam in Vavuniya and Viji (25) from Talaimannar on charges of poaching.