A farmer couple were severely injured when they came in contact with an illegal electrical fencing put up near their land on Friday night.

Jayabal (50) of Thimmapettai Kollakottai cultivated ground nut crop in his land near Vaniyambadi. Since wild boar menace was rampant in the region, he and his wife Selvi used to go to their field at nights to chase the animals away. On Saturday morning they were found lying near their field. They had apparently come into contact with an electring fencing put up around a nearby land.

Immediately they were shifted to Vaniyambadi Government Hospital and later referred to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital and later Mr.Jayabal was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai. Thimmapet police have booked a case.