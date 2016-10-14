A couple on the run since 2014 after selling a disputed land in Perundurai limits with fake documents were nabbed by the Crime Branch police on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody.

According to a complaint preferred by Yasodharkumar (38) of Kandampalayam in Perundurai limits, three functionaries of Adityas Foundation Trust based in Attavanapidariyur in Perundurai taluk had conspired to sell a two-acre land given to them conditionally as beneficiaries of Scheduled Castes community.

The land could be sold only to Scheduled Castes community members.

But, Karthikeyan and Devi, secretary and treasurer respectively of the Trust, had, along with Kailasanathar, father of Karthikeyan, used fake documents to register the sale in the office of the Sub-Registrar, Chennimalai, on June 27, 2014, for Rs. 30,00,000.

They had concealed information about inquiries conducted by Revenue Divisional Officer of Erode and the District Revenue Officer during 2013, and their directive to return the land to the government, and had the site registered in the name of the complainant and his wife Geethapriya in the Sub-Registrar’s office and received the money in the presence of two witnesses: Saravanan and Shanmugam, the police said.