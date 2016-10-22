A woman and her husband succumbed to burn injuries when she doused herself with kerosene and set afire following a domestic quarrel near Peravurani in Thanjavur district on Friday.

Police said that domestic quarrel plagued the life of Lakshmi (50) and her husband A. Gnanasekaran (55) of Poosarikkadu near Peravurani. On Thursday, following a heated exchange, Lakshmi doused herself with kerosene and set afire when Gnanasekaran tried to save her.

In the melee, both suffered grievous burn injuries. While Lakshmi died on the spot, Gnanasekaran was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where he died on Friday.

Following a complaint filed by their daughter Vanitha, Peravurani police are investigating.

Those in need of counselling can contact the State helpline at 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.