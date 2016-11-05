Upset over their daughter marrying a man belonging to another caste, a couple committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of their house in Tiruchengodu on Friday evening.

Suganaselvam (45), of Mandagapalayam, was married to Meenakshi (42) and has daughter Subashree (23) and son Surya (20). They belong to Sozhiya Vellalar community.

Subashree, who was working at a garment factory in Tiruchengodu, fell in love with Dhanapal (23), belonging to Vishwakarma community. On knowing about their love affair, her parents opposed it.

On Friday morning, she married Dhanapal at a temple and sought protection at Tiruchengodu Rural police station. Her parents searched for her, but could not find her.

The police attempted to reach her parents through mobile phone, but failed. Later, they called Surya and informed him about the marriage.

When Surya went home at 6.30 pm, he found them hanging from the ceiling.

Those with suicidal tendency could contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.