Two fishermen, who ventured into the sea on Thursday, were reported missing after their country boat sunk in the sea.

A group of four fishermen — all hailing from Nambuthalai village in Ramanathapuram district — ventured into the sea from Embavayal near Jagadapattinam in Pudukottai district on Thursday afternoon.

The boat suffered damage, apparently due to heavy winds in mid-sea in the late night hours on Thursday. Two of them — K. Arumugam (32) and T.Villayudam (55) —were rescued by fishermen from another boat and brought to the shore on Friday evening. The other two fishermen — R. Sakkathu (44) and R. Balu (45) — were reported missing, said police sources.

Coastal Security Group personnel carried out a search on Friday. However, they could not trace the fishermen. The search operation would continue from Saturday morning.

The boat suffered damage, apparently due to heavy winds in mid-sea in the

late night hours