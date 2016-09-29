Collector S. Ganesh on Wednesday inspected the arrangements for the filing of nominations at the panchayat union offices in Karambakudi and Gandarvakottai. He also visited the counting centres planned to be set up at the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Alangudi, Government Higher Secondary School in Mazhaiyur and the Polytechnic College in Pudupatti.

Nagapattinam

Collector S. Palanisamy inspected counting centres at Vedaranyam, Thalaignayiru and Keezhaiyur and advised officials to take all precautionary arrangements for the safe custody of ballots. He visited the Thiru. Natesanar Government Higher Secondary School at Ayakaranpulam near Vedaranyam, Vaiyapuriyar Government Higher Secondary School at Manaikudi in Thalaignayiru and Government Higher Secondary School in Tirupoondi near Keezhaiyur.