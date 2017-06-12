Counterfeit currency notes seized; one held

more-in

VARUSHANADU (THENI)

Police seized 4,960 counterfeit currency notes in ₹100 denomination from a house in Varushanadu in Theni district on Monday.

One person, P. Jothibasu (22) of Varushanadu, was arrested in this connection. However, two of his accomplices managed to escape.

The police said Jothibasu tried to buy some goods from a shop in Varushanadu in the morning by producing a counterfeit note. The shopkeeper grew suspicious of his activities, and started asking him questions.

After having heated arguments with the shopkeeper, Jothibasu left the shop on his motorcycle. The shopkeeper immediately alerted the police to the possible circulation of counterfeit notes.

The police arrested Jothibasu and seized eight counterfeit notes from him. After preliminary investigation, they found that a three-member gang had stocked a large number of counterfeit notes in a house and was trying to circulate them in the district.

On the basis of information given by Jothibasu, the police seized 4,952 counterfeit notes from his relative’s house. Two of his accomplices – R. Balamurugan and P. Suresh of Singarajapuram on Varushanadu hill – managed to escape. The police are in search of them.

A case has been registered in this connection.