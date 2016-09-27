Government departments are plagued with corruption in Kanniyakumari district, alleged the retired IAS officer M.G. Devasagayam here on Monday.

Addressing a meeting organised by Nagercoil Chapter of INTACH and Therku Ezhuthalar Sangam to condemn corruption at all levels in government departments and local bodies, Mr. Devasagayam alleged that the orders of the southern zone of the National Green Tribunal was being violated by the department of National Highways despite a ban on cutting of trees by NGT. A private contractor in association with the NHAI authorities axed over 1.5 lakh trees and sold them without following the standard procedures of the government, he alleged.

He also alleged that animal wastes, especially poultry waste from Kerala are being allowed to pollute waterbodies by dumping them in Tamil Nadu, he said. The vehicles carrying animal wastes from Kerala were allowed by the police personnel manned at the Padanthalumoodu check-post, Mr. Devasagayam alleged.

Coordinator of the Nagercoil Chapter of INTACH R.S. Lal Mohan alleged that in spite of government order, fertile agricultural lands are being converted into house sites by realtors in connivance with officials of the town planning office.

S.P. Udyakumar, anti-nuclear activist and convener of the People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy, spoke. Members of Aam Adhmi Party participated.