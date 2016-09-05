One government, two stands

It was only two weeks ago that the Tamil Nadu government and its police force were praised by rights activists for making amendments to the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service Rules to make transgender persons eligible for appointment to the service. But, within a week of the move, the Home Department notified amendments to the Tamil Nadu Jail Subordinate Service Rules and the Tamil Nadu Fire Subordinate Service Rules only to make transgender persons ineligible for appointments in these departments. One amendment read: “No transgender shall be eligible for appointment by direct recruitment to the Posts of Warders in Central, District, Special Jails, Special Sub-Jails and Sub-Jails and Petty Officer in Borstal Schools-II Grade in Category 6 of Class I (General Section) and Women Warders-II Grade in Category 5 of Class II (Women's Section).” Another amendment stated, “No transgender shall be eligible for appointment by direct recruitment to the Posts of Fireman, Fireman Orderly, Fireman Messenger, Fireman Labourer, Fireman Sentry and Fireman Attendant in Category 5 under Class II.”

------------

Chennai University

While the State government has opposed the proposed rechristening of the Madras High Court to the Chennai High Court, some officials appear to have assumed that the University of Madras has already been renamed as Chennai University. Well, that’s the feeling one got while perusing a Bill tabled in the Assembly last week to transfer the affiliation of two music colleges to the Tamil Nadu Music and Fine Arts University. The Bill at two places referred to ‘Chennai University’ without realising that such a university simply does not exist in Tamil Nadu although the University of Madras is referred to as ‘Chennai Palgalaikazhagam’ in Tamil.

------------

A name change?

While on the subject of names, K. Senthil Mallar, an author of a book on Dalits against whom the State had once slapped a sedition charge, recently moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to change the name of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. He wanted it to be renamed as Pattiyal Sathigal Nalathurai (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department). His contention was that the Constitutional order of 1950 enumerated the castes so that they could be developed to be on a par with other sections of the society. According to him, 76 castes were identified as Scheduled Castes and Adi Dravidar was only one of the 76 castes; hence, it is not a parent caste or a sub-caste. However, the judges declined to entertain the plea saying it was a matter of policy and prerogative of the government.

------------

Speculation time

Speculations have been rife ever since the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai reserved its verdict last week on a joint anticipatory bail application filed by Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa and her family members. Police personnel, especially those in the intelligence wing, are anxious to know the result of the petitions and the anxiety has only increased with Ms. Pushpa, who was recently expelled from AIADMK, conceding before the court that she signed a vakalat (document authorising a lawyer to represent her) for the case in Delhi and not in Madurai as stated in the document. Though it was expected that the verdict would be delivered on Tuesday, there was no indication of the same in the Cause List for the day. In the meantime, Ms. Pushpa left for Singapore immediately after appearing before the Bench on August 29 and sources say that preparations are on to seek anticipatory bail for her in two more criminal cases.

------------

Language barrier

It took more than 45 minutes for a handful of MPs and the local minister to put forward their demands in Tamil to the Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in Coimbatore last week. One of these delegates even tried getting help from a translator to explain his demands to the minister. But it took less than a minute for the Minister to respond to the MPs. Appreciating the elected representatives for their efforts taken to express the demands of the people of this region, he said that the General Manager of Southern Railway will meet them immediately in this connection.

------------

Lifting the veil

During his visit to Coimbatore, Suresh Prabhu laid the foundation for five different railway projects to be completed at an estimate of Rs. 13 crore. What he did not perhaps know was that work is under way on four of these projects, with a total outlay of Rs. 11 crore.

(Contributions from Dennis S. Jesudasan, Mohammed Imranullah and M.K. Ananth)