The Thoothukudi Corporation has launched a mass cleaning drive in various parts of the town here on Wednesday. Ahead of the monsoon, the drainage channels were being cleaned with the aid of sanitary workers.

Initially, sub channels in residential localities including Boltenpuram, Levenjipuram, Bucklepuram, Muniyasamipuram, Sivanthakulam and its surroundings were cleaned, Corporation Commissioner K. Rajamani, who monitored the work, said.

The sub drainage channels, connected to the main channel, had been cleaned. As many as 150 sanitary workers had been deputed to execute the task, the Commissioner said. The mass cleaning work would continue and drainage channels in other localities would also be cleaned to ensure unhindered flow, he added.

Executive Engineer A. Lakshmanan, City Health Officer Pradeep V. Krishnakumar and V. Hari Ganesh, Sanitary Officer were present.